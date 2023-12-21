Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,108,481
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1964 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
