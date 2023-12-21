Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,108,481

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1964 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 140 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Artemide Aste - October 3, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

