10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1964 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (7) No grade (2)