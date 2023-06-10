Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,900
  • Mintage BU 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1983 All German coins German nickel silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search