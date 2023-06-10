10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)