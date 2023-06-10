Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1983 A "Combat workers" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,900
- Mintage BU 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Combat workers" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1653 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 29, 2016.
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
