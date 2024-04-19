Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2594 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
