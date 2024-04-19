Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2594 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
