10 Mark 1974 A "25 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1974 "25 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2594 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

