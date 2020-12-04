Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR". Coat of arms is matted. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Coat of arms is matted. Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. Coat of arms is matted. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3474 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
