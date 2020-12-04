Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR". Coat of arms is matted. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Coat of arms is matted. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" Coat of arms is matted Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" Coat of arms is matted Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. Coat of arms is matted. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3474 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
