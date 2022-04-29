10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1970 "Beethoven". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1823 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

