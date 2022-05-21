Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 5,23 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5431 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 4,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition SP63 ANACS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
