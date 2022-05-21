10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Heinrich Heine". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5431 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 4,000. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

