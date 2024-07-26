Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,100
- Mintage PROOF 1,040
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1975
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
