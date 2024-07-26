10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

