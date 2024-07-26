Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,100
  • Mintage PROOF 1,040

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1975 "Albert Schweitzer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

