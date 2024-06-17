10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Ulrich von Gutten" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.

