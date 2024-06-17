Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Ulrich von Gutten" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
