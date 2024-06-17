Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Ulrich von Gutten" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1629 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Ulrich von Gutten" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Ulrich von Gutten", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

