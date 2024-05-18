10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

