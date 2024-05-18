Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 611,800
  • Mintage BU 85,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

