10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 611,800
- Mintage BU 85,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
