10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (21) AU (11) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

