Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (16)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- VAuctions (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search