Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,500
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Mark 1983 "Wagner", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

