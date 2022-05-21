Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 4,69 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
