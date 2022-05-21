Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 4,69 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

