10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4212 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 260. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5)