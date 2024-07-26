Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,112
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
