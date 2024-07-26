10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (36) AU (16) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (5)

Höhn (6)

Katz (5)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (4)

Soler y Llach (6)

Status International (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

VL Nummus (2)

Wójcicki (2)