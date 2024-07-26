Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,112

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3660 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Status International (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1971 "Albrecht Durer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search