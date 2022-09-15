Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 709,750
- Mintage BU 42,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,002
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
