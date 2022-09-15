10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

