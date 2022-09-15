Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 709,750
  • Mintage BU 42,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,002

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Ernst Telman" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1082 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 13, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 280 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Ernst Telman" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Search