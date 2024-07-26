10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Charite Clinic" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (27) AU (12) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (17)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Teutoburger (5)

Wójcicki (1)