10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,101
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1986
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Charite Clinic" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (17)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
