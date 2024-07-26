Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,101

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1986 "Charite Clinic" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS66
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1986 A "Charite Clinic" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1986 "Charite Clinic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

