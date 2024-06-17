10 Mark 1981 "Hegel" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "Hegel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.

