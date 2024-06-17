Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1981 "Hegel" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,500
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1981
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1981 "Hegel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1981 "Hegel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
