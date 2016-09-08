Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10515 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

