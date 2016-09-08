10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1)