Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1989 A "40 years of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2255 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "40 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search