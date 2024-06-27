10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,900. Bidding took place September 25, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (9) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service GENI (1)