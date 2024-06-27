Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 750,600
  • Mintage BU 30,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,900. Bidding took place September 25, 2019.

Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PF65 GENI
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 22, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

