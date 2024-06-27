Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 750,600
- Mintage BU 30,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2529 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8,900. Bidding took place September 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (6)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PF65 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search