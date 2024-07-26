Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,552
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- BAC (14)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (14)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Status International (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
