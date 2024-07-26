Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,552

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
