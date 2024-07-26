10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 7, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (87) AU (16) XF (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

BAC (14)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (14)

HIRSCH (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (2)

Künker (1)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numisor (4)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Status International (2)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)