Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 17 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2680 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9463 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1978 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search