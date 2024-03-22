Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1978 A "Space flight". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 17 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2680 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10862 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9463 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12
For the sale of 10 Mark 1978 "Space flight", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
