10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Johann Fichte" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

