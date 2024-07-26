Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,564
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Johann Fichte" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (24)
  • Katz (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (35)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1990 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search