Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1990 A "Johann Fichte" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,564
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Johann Fichte" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (24)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (35)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1990 "Johann Fichte", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search