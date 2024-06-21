Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Large monument. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Large monument. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Large monument Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" Large monument Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Large monument. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4925 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3470 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

