10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Large monument. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Large monument. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2)