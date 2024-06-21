Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1985 A "Liberation from fascism". Large monument. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Large monument. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Nickel silver
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1985
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1985 "Liberation from fascism" with mark A. Large monument. Pattern. This nickel silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4925 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
3470 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
