Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,2733 oz) 8,5 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (164)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
