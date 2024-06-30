Pattern 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 10 Mark 1977 "Otto von Guericke". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 8, 2024.

