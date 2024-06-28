10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (67) AU (41) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (4)

