Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,313
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
