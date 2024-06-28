Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,3416 oz) 10,625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,313

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (117) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3450 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • Höhn (16)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisa (4)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1969 "Böttger", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

