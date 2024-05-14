Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver. Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
