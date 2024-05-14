Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver. Pattern

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" Silver Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 17 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1969 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

