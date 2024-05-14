10 Mark 1988 A "Sports of GDR". Silver. Pattern (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Sports of GDR" with mark A. Silver. Pattern. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (67)

