Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 17 g
- Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (13)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (22)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search