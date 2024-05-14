10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.

