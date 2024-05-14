Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK)

Obverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK) - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 17 g
  • Pure silver (0,4373 oz) 13,6 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz". Edge (10 MARK * 10 MARK * 10 MARK). This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 9, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (22)
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz" at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1967 "Kollwitz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search