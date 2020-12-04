Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

