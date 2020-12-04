10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)