10 Mark 1972 A "Buchenwald". Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Buchenwald" with mark A. Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
