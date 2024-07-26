Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 57,000
  • Mintage BU 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Comecon" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 631. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1989 "Comecon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

