10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 57,000
- Mintage BU 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Comecon" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 631. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
