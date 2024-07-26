10 Mark 1989 A "Comecon" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1989 "Comecon" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 631. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (20) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (5)

Grün (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (7)

Katz (16)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (5)

WAG (2)