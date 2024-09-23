Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Silver coins 4 Reales of Isabella II - Spain
4 Reales 1834-1849
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1834 M DG 0 21834 M CR 0 71835 M CR 0 531835 S DR 0 331836 M CR 0 641836 S DR 0 211836 B PS 0 381837 B PS 0 351837 S DR 0 331837 M CR 0 271838 B PS 0 271838 S DR 0 191838 S RD 0 231838 M CL 0 231839 S RD 0 251839 M CL 0 61839 B PS 0 261840 S RD 0 131840 M CL 0 111840 B PS 0 191841 S RD 0 391841 M CL 0 61841 B PS 0 471842 S RD 0 211842 M CL 0 51842 B CC 0 611843 S RD 0 111843 B CC 0 111844 S RD 0 101844 M CL 0 41844 B PS 0 391845 S RD 0 121845 M CL 0 101845 B PS 0 241846 B PS 0 101847 B PS 0 171848 M CL 0 1401849 M CL 0 75
4 Reales 1848
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1848 M DG 0 2
4 Reales 1848-1855
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1848 M DG 0 01852 6-pointed star 0 461852 7-pointed star 0 131852 8-pointed star 0 281853 6-pointed star 0 341853 7-pointed star 0 541853 8-pointed star 1 521854 6-pointed star 0 341854 7-pointed star 0 111854 8-pointed star 0 161855 6-pointed star 0 151855 7-pointed star 0 121855 8-pointed star 0 17
4 Reales 1856-1864
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1856 6-pointed star 0 171857 6-pointed star 0 241857 7-pointed star 0 151857 8-pointed star 0 91858 6-pointed star 0 1021858 7-pointed star 0 121858 8-pointed star 0 191859 6-pointed star 0 411859 7-pointed star 0 121859 8-pointed star 0 151860 7-pointed star 0 111860 8-pointed star 0 281861 6-pointed star 0 211861 7-pointed star 0 81861 8-pointed star 0 481862 6-pointed star 0 591862 7-pointed star 0 61862 8-pointed star 0 141863 6-pointed star 0 601863 7-pointed star 0 181864 6-pointed star 0 751864 7-pointed star 0 171864 8-pointed star 0 22
