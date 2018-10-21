Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1848 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Reales 1848 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1848 M DG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3892 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M DG at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
13335 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 JPY
Spain 4 Reales 1848 M DG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

