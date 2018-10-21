Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1848 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3892 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
