4 Reales 1848 M DG (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1848 with mark M DG. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3892 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service NGC (1)