4 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (7) F (1)