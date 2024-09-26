Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1854

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Reales 1854
Reverse 100 Reales 1854
100 Reales 1854 8-pointed star
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 100 Reales 1854
Reverse 100 Reales 1854
100 Reales 1854 6-pointed star
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 115
Obverse 100 Reales 1854
Reverse 100 Reales 1854
100 Reales 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 490 $
Sales
1 157

Silver coins

Obverse 20 Reales 1854
Reverse 20 Reales 1854
20 Reales 1854 6-pointed star
Average price 140 $
Sales
2 386
Obverse 20 Reales 1854
Reverse 20 Reales 1854
20 Reales 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 140 $
Sales
1 144
Obverse 10 Reales 1854
Reverse 10 Reales 1854
10 Reales 1854 6-pointed star
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Reales 1854
Reverse 10 Reales 1854
10 Reales 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 10 Reales 1854
Reverse 10 Reales 1854
10 Reales 1854 8-pointed star
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 4 Reales 1854
Reverse 4 Reales 1854
4 Reales 1854 6-pointed star
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 4 Reales 1854
Reverse 4 Reales 1854
4 Reales 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 4 Reales 1854
Reverse 4 Reales 1854
4 Reales 1854 8-pointed star
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2 Reales 1854
Reverse 2 Reales 1854
2 Reales 1854 6-pointed star
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Reales 1854
Reverse 2 Reales 1854
2 Reales 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Reales 1854
Reverse 2 Reales 1854
2 Reales 1854 8-pointed star
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Real 1854
Reverse 1 Real 1854
1 Real 1854 7-pointed star
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1 Real 1854
Reverse 1 Real 1854
1 Real 1854 8-pointed star
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 32

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1854 Ba Denomination on obverse
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1854 Ba Denomination on obverse
8 Maravedís 1854 Ba Denomination on obverse
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1854
Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1854
25 Céntimos de real 1854
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 69
Obverse 10 Céntimos de real 1854
Reverse 10 Céntimos de real 1854
10 Céntimos de real 1854
Average price 810 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1854
Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1854
5 Céntimos de real 1854
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 10
