1 Real 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
