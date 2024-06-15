10 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31778 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

