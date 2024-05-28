Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 25 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 25 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 29, 2011.

Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction VAuctions - August 3, 2020
Seller VAuctions
Date August 3, 2020
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

