Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 25 Céntimos de real
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 29, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos de real 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
