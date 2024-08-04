Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
100 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (37)
- Cayón (13)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (19)
- ibercoin (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (22)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (2)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 88000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
