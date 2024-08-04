Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1854 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1854 6-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (22)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 88000 JPY
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 100 Reales 1854 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Reales 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

