2 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88622 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (5) F (2)