4 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)