Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 4 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 4 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1736 oz) 5,4 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

