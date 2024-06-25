Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Real 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Real 1854 7-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

