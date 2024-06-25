1 Real 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (15) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (1)

HERVERA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (7)