1 Real 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1854 . 7-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
