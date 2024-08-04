Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

100 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 100 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 100 Reales 1854 7-pointed star - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 100 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32351 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

