100 Reales 1854. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,5 g
- Pure gold (0,246 oz) 7,65 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 100 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 100 Reales 1854 . 7-pointed star. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32351 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 495 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
