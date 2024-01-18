5 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

