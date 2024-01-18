Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
