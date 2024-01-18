Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos de real 1854 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 5 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 5 Céntimos de real 1854 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos de real
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos de real 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos de real 1854 at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos de real 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1854 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos de real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search