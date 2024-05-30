Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 26 g
- Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (386) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Reales 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
