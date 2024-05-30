Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1854. 6-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star

Obverse 20 Reales 1854 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 20 Reales 1854 6-pointed star - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 26 g
  • Pure silver (0,7523 oz) 23,4 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (386) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1854 . 6-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (95)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (38)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (54)
  • ibercoin (27)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (78)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (47)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Heritage - March 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Spain 20 Reales 1854 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1854 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 20 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search