2 Reales 1854. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1854 . 8-pointed star. This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (3) F (2)