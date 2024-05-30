Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1854 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1854
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1854 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
