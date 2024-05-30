8 Maravedís 1854 Ba "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1854 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ba. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition VF (4) F (4)