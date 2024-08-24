Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Copper coins 8 Maravedís of Isabella II - Spain

type-coin
type-coin

8 Maravedís 1835-1836

Denomination on reverse
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1835 DG 0 101835 0 841835 J 0 301836 0 1391836 J 0 49
type-coin
type-coin

8 Maravedís 1836-1858

Denomination on obverse
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1836 Ja 0 161837 Ja 0 351837 0 411837 PP 0 1101837 PP Piedfort 0 41838 Ja 0 71838 0 681839 Ja 0 201839 0 461840 Ja 0 131840 0 261841 Ja 0 241841 0 391842 Ja 0 211842 0 481842 Inscription "RYENA" 0 211843 Ja 0 431843 1 1011844 Ja 0 471844 0 511845 Ja 0 321845 0 491846 Ja 0 421846 0 391847 Ja 0 791847 0 361848 Ja 1 691848 0 261849 Ja 0 1261849 0 301850 Ja 0 1641850 0 371852 Ba 0 41853 Ba 1 221854 Ba 0 81855 Ba 0 1361855 Ba Piedfort 0 11858 Ba 0 86
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II All Spanish coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search