Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Copper coins 8 Maravedís of Isabella II - Spain
8 Maravedís 1835-1836Denomination on reverse
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1835 DG 0 101835 0 841835 J 0 301836 0 1391836 J 0 49
8 Maravedís 1836-1858Denomination on obverse
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1836 Ja 0 161837 Ja 0 351837 0 411837 PP 0 1101837 PP Piedfort 0 41838 Ja 0 71838 0 681839 Ja 0 201839 0 461840 Ja 0 131840 0 261841 Ja 0 241841 0 391842 Ja 0 211842 0 481842 Inscription "RYENA" 0 211843 Ja 0 431843 1 1011844 Ja 0 471844 0 511845 Ja 0 321845 0 491846 Ja 0 421846 0 391847 Ja 0 791847 0 361848 Ja 1 691848 0 261849 Ja 0 1261849 0 301850 Ja 0 1641850 0 371852 Ba 0 41853 Ba 1 221854 Ba 0 81855 Ba 0 1361855 Ba Piedfort 0 11858 Ba 0 86
