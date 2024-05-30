Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
