Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 27, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1849 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

