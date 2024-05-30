8 Maravedís 1839 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1839 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1573 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (7)