Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 19, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1844 "Denomination on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

