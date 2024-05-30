8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (36) VF (85) F (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (4) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (37)

Cayón (12)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (25)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (32)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (13)