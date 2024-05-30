Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1836
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1836 "Denomination on reverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
