8 Maravedís 1842 Ja "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1842 "Denomination on obverse" with mark Ja. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition XF (6) VF (13) F (2)