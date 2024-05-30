Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Spink - June 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

