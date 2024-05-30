Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1840
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1840 "Denomination on obverse". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
